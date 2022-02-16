Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 7 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Oppo Realme 7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 345K)

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (566 against 525 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 533 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 955:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro +8% 566 nits Realme 7 525 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4% Realme 7 83.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock - 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro +30% 694 Realme 7 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro +21% 2010 Realme 7 1667 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro +16% 400589 Realme 7 345193 CPU - 96738 GPU - 99021 Memory - 53713 UX - 96785 Total score 400589 345193

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 7 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and connectivity.