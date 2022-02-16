Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 7i VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Oppo Realme 7i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 203K)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 353 points

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 81.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 93.5% PWM - 925 Hz Response time - 35 ms Contrast - 807:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Realme 7i 567 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro +3% 84.4% Realme 7i 81.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 7i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro +97% 694 Realme 7i 353 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro +60% 2010 Realme 7i 1256 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro +96% 400589 Realme 7i 203946 CPU - 65666 GPU - 40362 Memory - 45004 UX - 53744 Total score 400589 203946

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 1.0 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 7i 79.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.