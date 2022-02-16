Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 7i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 203K)
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 353 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|81.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|93.5%
|PWM
|-
|925 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|807:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +97%
694
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +60%
2010
1256
|CPU
|-
|65666
|GPU
|-
|40362
|Memory
|-
|45004
|UX
|-
|53744
|Total score
|400589
|203946
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
36:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
