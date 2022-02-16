Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 7i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 7i

VS
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Oppo Realme 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 203K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 353 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Realme 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 81.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.5%
PWM - 925 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 807:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro
566 nits
Realme 7i
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro +3%
84.4%
Realme 7i
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +97%
694
Realme 7i
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +60%
2010
Realme 7i
1256
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +96%
400589
Realme 7i
203946
CPU - 65666
GPU - 40362
Memory - 45004
UX - 53744
Total score 400589 203946
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
Realme 7i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Realme 7i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
Realme 7i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro
n/a
Realme 7i
79.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2020
Release date February 2022 September 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

