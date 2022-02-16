Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 8 Pro VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 16% longer battery life (134 vs 116 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 343K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 563 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (625 against 566 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 19 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Price Oppo Realme 8 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 114 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Realme 8 Pro +10% 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618 GPU clock - 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro +23% 694 Realme 8 Pro 563 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro +20% 2010 Realme 8 Pro 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro +17% 400589 Realme 8 Pro 343357 CPU - 106626 GPU - 87560 Memory - 60532 UX - 90802 Total score 400589 343357 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 8 Pro 1050 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1050 PCMark 3.0 score - 8950 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 8 Pro 112 Video quality Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 8 Pro 86 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 8 Pro 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.