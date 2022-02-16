Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs 8s 5G VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Oppo Realme 8s 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 9% longer battery life (134 vs 123 hours)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 611 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Price Oppo Realme 8s 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro +7% 566 nits Realme 8s 5G 528 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4% Realme 8s 5G 83.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro +14% 694 Realme 8s 5G 611 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro +10% 2010 Realme 8s 5G 1826 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro +7% 400589 Realme 8s 5G 375459 CPU - 110238 GPU - 85203 Memory - 76179 UX - 103974 Total score 400589 375459 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9 Pro n/a Realme 8s 5G 1227 PCMark 3.0 score - 11624 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2021 Release date February 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8s 5G.