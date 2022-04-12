Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.