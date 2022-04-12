Oppo Realme 9 vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Shows 37% longer battery life (42:59 vs 31:29 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 292K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 828 and 384 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|193 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|86582
|175579
|GPU
|50350
|245229
|Memory
|73914
|114842
|UX
|79973
|131394
|Total score
|292261
|673241
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|447
|4605
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8012
|9951
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 12.1
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|15:18 hr
|11:48 hr
|Watching video
|18:35 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|07:31 hr
|05:15 hr
|Standby
|139 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.
