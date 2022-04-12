Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (42:59 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 292K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 828 and 384 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 9 +1%
648 nits
Nord 2T
640 nits
Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9
84.2%
Nord 2T +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1114 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9
384
Nord 2T +116%
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9
1614
Nord 2T +76%
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9
292261
Nord 2T +130%
673241
CPU 86582 175579
GPU 50350 245229
Memory 73914 114842
UX 79973 131394
Total score 292261 673241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9
447
Nord 2T +930%
4605
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 447 4605
PCMark 3.0 score 8012 9951
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:18 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 18:35 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 07:31 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 139 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Realme 9 +37%
42:59 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

