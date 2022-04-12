Oppo Realme 9 vs Realme 10 Pro Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 292K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
384
Realme 10 Pro Plus +82%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1614
Realme 10 Pro Plus +27%
2042
|CPU
|86582
|-
|GPU
|50350
|-
|Memory
|73914
|-
|UX
|79973
|-
|Total score
|292261
|501479
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|447
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8012
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|15:18 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:35 hr
|-
|Gaming
|07:31 hr
|-
|Standby
|139 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
