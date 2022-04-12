Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.