Oppo Realme 9i vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme 9i Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 9i 477 nits Hot 11S +4% 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i +1% 84.2% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i 368 Hot 11S +1% 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i +11% 1499 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i 250690 Hot 11S +2% 255236 CPU 81097 68224 GPU 38425 61875 Memory 68438 45948 UX 63600 81698 Total score 250690 255236

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9i. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.