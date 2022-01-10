Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.