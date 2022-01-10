Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9i vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (512 against 418 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 249K)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 437 and 381 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9i
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 26 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast 847:1 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9i +22%
512 nits
Note 10 Pro
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9i
84.2%
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9i
381
Note 10 Pro +15%
437
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9i +40%
1574
Note 10 Pro
1121
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9i
249148
Note 10 Pro +44%
357571
CPU 81097 92238
GPU 38425 100504
Memory 68438 65681
UX 63600 100997
Total score 249148 357571
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 15 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:17 hr
Gaming - 06:06 hr
Standby - 136 hr
General battery life
Realme 9i
n/a
Note 10 Pro
36:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.1 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9i +3%
88 dB
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2021
Release date January 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

