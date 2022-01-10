Oppo Realme 9i vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Oppo Realme 9i Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Weighs 19 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 250K)

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 368 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 9i +2% 477 nits Note 11 Pro 466 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i 84.2% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock - 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i 368 Note 11 Pro +41% 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i 1499 Note 11 Pro +19% 1789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i 250690 Note 11 Pro +35% 337278 CPU 81097 95124 GPU 38425 76677 Memory 68438 73996 UX 63600 93094 Total score 250690 337278

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 October 2021 Release date January 2022 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.