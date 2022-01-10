Oppo Realme 9i vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Oppo Realme 9i Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 250K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (514 against 477 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 86.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 9i 477 nits Zero X Pro +8% 514 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i 84.2% Zero X Pro +3% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock - 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i 368 Zero X Pro +37% 505 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i 1499 Zero X Pro +11% 1668 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i 250690 Zero X Pro +43% 358175 CPU 81097 - GPU 38425 - Memory 68438 - UX 63600 - Total score 250690 358175

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.1 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero X Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.