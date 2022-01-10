Oppo Realme 9i vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Oppo Realme 9i Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Stereo speakers

The phone is 9-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Weighs 35 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 250K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 540 and 368 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 9i +7% 477 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i 84.2% Moto G40 Fusion +1% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618 GPU clock - 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i 368 Moto G40 Fusion +47% 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i 1499 Moto G40 Fusion +19% 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i 250690 Moto G40 Fusion +21% 304550 CPU 81097 79236 GPU 38425 93993 Memory 68438 48993 UX 63600 82626 Total score 250690 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9i n/a Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability - 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score - 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date January 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.