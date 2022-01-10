Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.