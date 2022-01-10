Oppo Realme 9i vs A95 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 252K)
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (801 against 515 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 625 and 387 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Value for money
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
|Contrast
|847:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|81097
|-
|GPU
|38425
|-
|Memory
|68438
|-
|UX
|63600
|-
|Total score
|252190
|379070
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:12 hr
|0:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|April 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|May 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo A95 5G. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.
