Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 252K)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (801 against 515 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 625 and 387 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9i
vs
A95 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 847:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9i
515 nits
A95 5G +56%
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9i
84.2%
A95 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 1100 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9i
387
A95 5G +61%
625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9i
1589
A95 5G +17%
1863
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9i
252190
A95 5G +50%
379070
CPU 81097 -
GPU 38425 -
Memory 68438 -
UX 63600 -
Total score 252190 379070
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9i
88 dB
A95 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2021
Release date January 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo A95 5G. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.

