Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.