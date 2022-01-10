Oppo Realme 9i vs Realme 7 Pro VS Oppo Realme 9i Oppo Realme 7 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 250K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (581 against 477 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate

54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 368 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.3% PWM - 123 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9i 477 nits Realme 7 Pro +22% 581 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i 84.2% Realme 7 Pro +8% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618 GPU clock - 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i 368 Realme 7 Pro +54% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i 1499 Realme 7 Pro +20% 1795 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i 250690 Realme 7 Pro +36% 341400 CPU 81097 106680 GPU 38425 87927 Memory 68438 57185 UX 63600 90243 Total score 250690 341400 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9i n/a Realme 7 Pro 780 Stability - 97% Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score - 780 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0 OS size - 15 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9i n/a Realme 7 Pro 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.