Oppo Realme 9i vs Realme 7i VS Oppo Realme 9i Oppo Realme 7i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 203K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Weighs 18 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (567 against 477 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 81.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 93.5% PWM - 925 Hz Response time - 35 ms Contrast - 807:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9i 477 nits Realme 7i +19% 567 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i +3% 84.2% Realme 7i 81.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Oppo Realme 7i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i +4% 368 Realme 7i 353 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i +19% 1499 Realme 7i 1256 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i +23% 250690 Realme 7i 203946 CPU 81097 65666 GPU 38425 40362 Memory 68438 45004 UX 63600 53744 Total score 250690 203946

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9i n/a Realme 7i 79.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.