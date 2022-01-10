Oppo Realme 9i vs 8s 5G VS Oppo Realme 9i Oppo Realme 8s 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 250K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (528 against 477 nits)

66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 611 and 368 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme 9i 477 nits Realme 8s 5G +11% 528 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i 84.2% Realme 8s 5G 83.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i 368 Realme 8s 5G +66% 611 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i 1499 Realme 8s 5G +22% 1826 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i 250690 Realme 8s 5G +50% 375459 CPU 81097 110238 GPU 38425 85203 Memory 68438 76179 UX 63600 103974 Total score 250690 375459 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9i n/a Realme 8s 5G 1227 PCMark 3.0 score - 11624

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8s 5G.