Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C11 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.