Oppo Realme C11 vs Huawei Y5p

Оппо Реалми C11
Oppo Realme C11
VS
Хуавей Y5p
Huawei Y5p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C11 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 92K)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 181 and 144 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Weighs 52 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C11
vs
Huawei Y5p

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 66 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C11
483 nits
Huawei Y5p +5%
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C11 +11%
81.7%
Huawei Y5p
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C11 and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C11 +26%
181
Huawei Y5p
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C11 +19%
1004
Huawei Y5p
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C11 +18%
109014
Huawei Y5p
92554

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C11
n/a
Huawei Y5p
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 May 2020
Release date August 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C11. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5p.

