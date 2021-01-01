Oppo Realme C11 vs Huawei Y5p
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C11 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 92K)
- Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 181 and 144 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
- Weighs 52 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|73.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|66 Hz
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
|Contrast
|-
|3029:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C11 +26%
181
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C11 +19%
1004
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C11 +18%
109014
92554
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|May 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 87 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C11. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5p.
