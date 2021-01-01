Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C11 vs Y6 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C11 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (108K versus 73K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Supports fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C11
vs
Y6 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.7% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41.4 ms
Contrast - 1391:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C11 +4%
477 nits
Y6 (2019)
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C11 +3%
81.7%
Y6 (2019)
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C11 and Huawei Y6 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C11 +48%
108384
Y6 (2019)
73044

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C11
n/a
Y6 (2019)
90.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 March 2019
Release date August 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 119 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C11 is definitely a better buy.

