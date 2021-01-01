Oppo Realme C11 vs Nokia G10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C11 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 181 and 151 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|81.9%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.4%
|PWM
|-
|100000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|52 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2425:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C11 +20%
181
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C11 +15%
1005
872
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C11 +6%
123901
116388
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|August 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C11.
