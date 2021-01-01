Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C11 vs Oppo A12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C11 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Oppo A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 679.1 mm narrower
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo A12
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C11
vs
Oppo A12

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 82%
Max. Brightness
Realme C11 +7%
482 nits
Oppo A12
452 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 1559 mm (61.38 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 755 mm (29.72 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 83 mm (3.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C11
81.7%
Oppo A12
82%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C11 and Oppo A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C11
1011
Oppo A12 +1%
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C11 +1%
110495
Oppo A12
109352

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 6,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2020
Release date August 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C11. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A12.

