Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C12 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 14, 2020, against the Oppo A15s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.