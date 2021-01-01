Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C12 vs Realme 6i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C12 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 14, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C12
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 108K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (521 against 414 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C12
vs
Realme 6i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.7% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C12
414 nits
Realme 6i +26%
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Red White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C12
81.7%
Realme 6i +1%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C12 and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C12
177
Realme 6i +120%
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C12
990
Realme 6i +33%
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C12
108100
Realme 6i +87%
202372

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:35 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C12
n/a
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C12
n/a
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C12
n/a
Realme 6i
34:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C12
n/a
Realme 6i
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6i is definitely a better buy.

