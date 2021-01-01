Oppo Realme C15 vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C15 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
- Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3750 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 114K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 177 points
- Weighs 34 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.7%
|84%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|880:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Honor 8X +89%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1019
Honor 8X +32%
1348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
114597
Honor 8X +47%
168351
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C15. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.
