Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C15 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 114K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 177 points
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C15
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C15
426 nits
Honor 8X +1%
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C15 +6%
88.7%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C15 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C15
177
Honor 8X +89%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C15
1019
Honor 8X +32%
1348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C15
114597
Honor 8X +47%
168351

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C15
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C15
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C15
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C15
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 September 2018
Release date September 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C15. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

