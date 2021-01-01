Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C15 vs Y9 Prime (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C15 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Оппо Реалми C15
Oppo Realme C15
VS
Хуавей У9 Прайм (2019)
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C15 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 28, 2020, against the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (186K versus 110K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 177 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C15
vs
Y9 Prime (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 84.3%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C15 +5%
88.7%
Y9 Prime (2019)
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C15 and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C15
995
Y9 Prime (2019) +36%
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C15
110501
Y9 Prime (2019) +69%
186844

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Magic UI 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 May 2019
Release date September 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) - 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C15.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme C15 and Redmi Note 7
2. Realme C15 and Redmi Note 8
3. Realme C15 and Redmi Note 9
4. Realme C15 and Redmi 9C
5. Realme C15 and Realme C3
6. Y9 Prime (2019) and P30 Lite
7. Y9 Prime (2019) and Redmi Note 8
8. Y9 Prime (2019) and P40 Lite
9. Y9 Prime (2019) and A9 (2020)
10. Y9 Prime (2019) and Huawei Y9s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish