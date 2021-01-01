Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C15 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 28, 2020, against the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.