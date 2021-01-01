Oppo Realme C15 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C15 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 28, 2020, against the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports 18W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (186K versus 110K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 177 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.7%
|84.3%
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Y9 Prime (2019) +93%
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
995
Y9 Prime (2019) +36%
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110501
Y9 Prime (2019) +69%
186844
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Magic UI 2.1
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|30 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|2.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C15.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1