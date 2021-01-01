Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C15 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 28, 2020, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.