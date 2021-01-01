Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C15 vs Oppo A5s – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C15 vs Oppo A5s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C15 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 28, 2020, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 1770 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 102K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C15
vs
Oppo A5s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Realme C15
422 nits
Oppo A5s
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 155.9 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C15 +9%
88.7%
Oppo A5s
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C15 and Oppo A5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C15
177
Oppo A5s +3%
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C15 +1%
1016
Oppo A5s
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C15 +11%
114017
Oppo A5s
102891

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 5.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 April 2019
Release date September 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C15 is definitely a better buy.

