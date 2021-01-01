Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C2 vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 80FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (97K versus 79K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 157 points

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C2
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 276 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 73.8%

Design and build

Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C2 +8%
80%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C2 and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C2
157
Honor 9S +11%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C2
681
Honor 9S +34%
915
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C2
79086
Honor 9S +23%
97418

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 80 FPS (480p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 111 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9S. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C2.

