Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C2 vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C2 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Оппо Реалми С2
Oppo Realme C2
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 165 and 153 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C2
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 276 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C2
n/a
Y5 (2019)
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Realme C2 +2%
80%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C2 and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C2
153
Y5 (2019) +8%
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C2 +24%
661
Y5 (2019)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C2 +6%
78272
Y5 (2019)
73952

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 80 FPS (480p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C2
n/a
Y5 (2019)
80.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 April 2019
Release date May 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 111 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C2. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Oppo Realme C2
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Oppo Realme C2
3. Oppo A5s or Oppo Realme C2
4. Oppo Realme C3 or Oppo Realme C2
5. Vivo Y91c or Oppo Realme C2
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Huawei Y5 (2019)
7. Huawei Honor 8S or Huawei Y5 (2019)
8. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Huawei Y5 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish