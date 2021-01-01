Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.