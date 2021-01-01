Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C2 vs Meizu M6T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 80FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C2
vs
Meizu M6T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 276 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 75.66%
Max. Brightness
Realme C2
n/a
Meizu M6T
442 nits

Design and build

Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C2 +6%
80%
Meizu M6T
75.66%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C2 and Meizu M6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme C2 +85%
75037
Meizu M6T
40553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C2
77752
Meizu M6T
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite Flyme UI 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 80 FPS (480p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 32.9 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 May 2018
Release date May 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 111 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

