Oppo Realme C2 vs Meizu Note 8

Oppo Realme C2
Meizu Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Meizu Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 80FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 77K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (402 vs 276 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 269 and 155 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C2
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 276 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 80.37%
Max. Brightness
Realme C2
n/a
Note 8
442 nits

Design and build

Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C2
80%
Note 8
80.37%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C2 and Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C2
155
Note 8 +74%
269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C2
658
Note 8 +84%
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme C2
75037
Note 8 +37%
102882
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C2
77752
Note 8 +71%
132975
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite Flyme UI 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 80 FPS (480p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 111 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Note 8. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
