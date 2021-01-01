Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.