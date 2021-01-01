Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C2 vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C2 vs Realme 3 Pro

Оппо Реалми С2
VS
Оппо Реалми 3 Про
Oppo Realme C2
Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 77K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (409 vs 276 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C2
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 276 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 83.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
499 nits

Design and build

Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C2
80%
Realme 3 Pro +5%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C2 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 616
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C2
155
Realme 3 Pro +153%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C2
658
Realme 3 Pro +131%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme C2
75037
Realme 3 Pro +107%
155381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C2
77752
Realme 3 Pro +111%
164341
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 80 FPS (480p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 April 2019
Release date May 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 111 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

