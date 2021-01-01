Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.