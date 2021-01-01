Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C2 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C2 vs Realme 6 Pro

Оппо Реалми С2
Oppo Realme C2
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo Realme C2 (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 78K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (399 vs 276 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C2
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 276 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.4 mm (6.08 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme C2
80%
Realme 6 Pro +6%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C2 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C2
153
Realme 6 Pro +250%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C2
661
Realme 6 Pro +148%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C2
78272
Realme 6 Pro +245%
269673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C2
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 80 FPS (480p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2020
Release date May 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 111 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

