Oppo Realme C20 vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 57K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (454 against 408 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 35 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
43
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.8%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|-
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1011
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C20 +116%
124511
57685
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|-
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 106 USD
|~ 75 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1