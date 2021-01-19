Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C20 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C20 vs Nokia 1.3

Оппо Реалми C20
VS
Нокиа 1.3
Oppo Realme C20
Nokia 1.3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 57K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (454 against 408 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C20
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C20 +11%
454 nits
Nokia 1.3
408 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C20 +4%
80.8%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C20 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C20 +116%
124511
Nokia 1.3
57685
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C20
n/a
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 March 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C20 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
2. Oppo Realme C20 or Realme C11
3. Oppo Realme C20 or Realme C12
4. Oppo Realme C20 or Samsung Galaxy M02
5. Nokia 1.3 or Samsung Galaxy A10
6. Nokia 1.3 or Samsung Galaxy A01
7. Nokia 1.3 or 1 Plus
8. Nokia 1.3 or Nokia 2.3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish