Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 57K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (454 against 403 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 182 and 101 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.4
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C20
vs
Nokia 1.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 80.4%
Max. Brightness
Realme C20 +13%
454 nits
Nokia 1.4
403 nits

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C20
80.8%
Nokia 1.4
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C20 and Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1, 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C20 +80%
182
Nokia 1.4
101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C20 +181%
1011
Nokia 1.4
360
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C20 +118%
124511
Nokia 1.4
57172
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 February 2021
Release date January 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C20 is definitely a better buy.

