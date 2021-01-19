Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C20 vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C20 vs Nokia G10

Оппо Реалми C20
VS
Нокиа G10
Oppo Realme C20
Nokia G10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C20 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 182 and 151 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C20
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
PWM - 100000 Hz
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 2425:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C20
454 nits
Nokia G10 +1%
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C20
80.8%
Nokia G10 +1%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C20 and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C20 +21%
182
Nokia G10
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C20 +16%
1011
Nokia G10
872
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C20 +7%
124511
Nokia G10
116388
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C20
n/a
Nokia G10
78.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 April 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Oppo Realme C20
2. Oppo Realme C21 vs Realme C20
3. Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Oppo Realme C20
4. Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Oppo Realme C20
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Nokia G10
6. Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Nokia G10
7. Nokia G20 vs Nokia G10
8. Nokia 5.4 vs Nokia G10
9. Nokia X10 vs Nokia G10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish