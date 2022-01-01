Oppo Realme C21 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 130K)
- 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (504 against 449 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.8%
|79.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
173
Honor 10 +102%
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
982
Honor 10 +53%
1499
|CPU
|39772
|66156
|GPU
|16631
|56609
|Memory
|33664
|63890
|UX
|41494
|68860
|Total score
|130697
|254651
|Stability
|-
|76%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|832
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6437
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:22 hr
|Watching video
|-
|09:01 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:59 hr
|Standby
|-
|68 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|April 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1