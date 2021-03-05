Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.