Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 130K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C21
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C21
449 nits
Honor 50 Lite
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C21
80.8%
Honor 50 Lite +11%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C21 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C21
173
Honor 50 Lite +75%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C21
982
Honor 50 Lite +24%
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C21
130697
Honor 50 Lite +60%
208831
CPU 39772 65559
GPU 16631 40467
Memory 33664 46049
UX 41494 57345
Total score 130697 208831
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 382
PCMark 3.0 score - 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

