Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.