Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C21 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C21 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Оппо Реалми C21
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Oppo Realme C21
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 130K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 173 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C21
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C21 +5%
449 nits
Honor 8X
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C21
80.8%
Honor 8X +4%
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C21 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C21
173
Honor 8X +92%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C21
982
Honor 8X +36%
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C21
130697
Honor 8X +46%
190281
CPU 39772 63383
GPU 16631 29545
Memory 33664 38775
UX 41494 59457
Total score 130697 190281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 564
PCMark 3.0 score - 7523
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:18 hr
Watching video - 09:45 hr
Gaming - 03:38 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Realme C21
n/a
Honor 8X
27:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C21
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C21 or Samsung Galaxy A12
2. Oppo Realme C21 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
3. Oppo Realme C21 or Oppo Realme C11
4. Oppo Realme C21 or Oppo Realme C25s
5. Oppo Realme C21 or Oppo Realme C21Y
6. Huawei Honor 8X or Huawei Honor 50 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 8X or Huawei Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish