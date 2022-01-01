Oppo Realme C21 vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 130K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 173 points
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.8%
|84%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|880:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
173
Honor 8X +92%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
982
Honor 8X +36%
1336
|CPU
|39772
|63383
|GPU
|16631
|29545
|Memory
|33664
|38775
|UX
|41494
|59457
|Total score
|130697
|190281
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|564
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7523
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:25 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:18 hr
|Watching video
|-
|09:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:38 hr
|Standby
|-
|109 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2