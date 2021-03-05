Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.