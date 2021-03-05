Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C21 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C21 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Oppo Realme C21
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 110K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 176 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C21
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C21 +4%
455 nits
P Smart (2019)
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C21
80.8%
P Smart (2019) +3%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C21 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C21
176
P Smart (2019) +86%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C21
998
P Smart (2019) +36%
1358
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C21
110528
P Smart (2019) +40%
154256

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme C21
n/a
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme C21
n/a
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme C21
n/a
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2018
Release date March 2021 December 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

