Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.