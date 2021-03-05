Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.