Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Oppo A15s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.