Oppo Realme C21 vs Realme 8i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C21 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on March 5, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (541 against 456 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.8%
|84.6%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Realme 8i +206%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
990
Realme 8i +93%
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
133992
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
42:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 173 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.
